Cleveland Metroparks closing all indoor public facilities; canceling upcoming events due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks has announced that all its indoor public facilities have been closed and all upcoming events and programs have been temporarily canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

A press release included the following statement: “The safety of Cleveland Metroparks staff, volunteers, guests and community is a top priority and Cleveland Metroparks is taking appropriate action to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Following directives from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Public Health, Cuyahoga Board of Health and the CDC to limit public gatherings, Cleveland Metroparks is closing several indoor public facilities and canceling all events and programs from March 13 until at least March 31.”

Starting Friday the following indoor locations will be closed to the public:



All indoor locations at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are closed including: The RainForest, Primate, Cat & Aquatics, African Elephant Crossing, Sarah Allison Steffee Center and Wolf Lodge buildings. There will also be limited concessions.

Circle of Wildlife Carousel and 4-D Theater at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

All Nature Centers & Nature Shops: Brecksville Nature Center, Canalway Center, North Chagrin Nature Center, Rocky River Nature Center, Watershed Stewardship Center and Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store.

Merwin’s Wharf

Beginning March 13, all Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo upcoming programs and events are canceled until at least March 31 including:

Cleveland Metroparks’ outdoor locations will remain open, including 18 park reservations, eight golf courses and all the outdoor portion of the zoo.

