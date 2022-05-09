CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks announced a summer concert series Monday they’re calling the Sounds of Summer.
The concert series will be at locations across Cleveland Metroparks on the last Friday of each month.
People can pack a picnic and bring a chair to enjoy the music.
The first concert will kick off on May 27 at 4 p.m.
Here’s the schedule:
- May 27 – historic former U.S. Coast Guard Station, Lakefront Reservation
- featuring Billy Likes Soda / 80s covers
- June 24 – Wildwood Marina, Euclid Creek Reservation
- featuring The Level Up Band / R&B and Soul
- July 29 – Stinchcomb Memorial, Rocky River Reservation
- featuring The Mourning Glory Band / Classic Rock
- August 26 – Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation
- featuring Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band / Reggae
- September 30 – Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Reservation
- featuring Cleveland’s Breakfast Club/80s covers
Each concert will also feature a beer garden and food trucks.