CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks announced a summer concert series Monday they’re calling the Sounds of Summer.

The concert series will be at locations across Cleveland Metroparks on the last Friday of each month.

People can pack a picnic and bring a chair to enjoy the music.

The first concert will kick off on May 27 at 4 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

May 27 – historic former U.S. Coast Guard Station, Lakefront Reservation featuring Billy Likes Soda / 80s covers

June 24 – Wildwood Marina, Euclid Creek Reservation featuring The Level Up Band / R&B and Soul

July 29 – Stinchcomb Memorial, Rocky River Reservation featuring The Mourning Glory Band / Classic Rock

August 26 – Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation featuring Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band / Reggae

September 30 – Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Reservation featuring Cleveland’s Breakfast Club/80s covers



Each concert will also feature a beer garden and food trucks.