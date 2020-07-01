Cleveland Metroparks advice for Fourth of July: Get there early, clean up after yourself

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks is offering safety tips to those wanting to enjoy the holiday at any of the Metroparks locations.

“It’s a friendly reminder that the traditional Fourth of July fireworks and festivities aren’t going to be normal this year, but we are setting up protocols,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman.

While the city of Cleveland’s official Fourth of July fireworks show is postponed, the Cleveland Metroparks wants to make sure everyone celebrates their Independence Day safely.

“We’ve seen record visitation across all 18 park reservations. Our golf courses are seeing record numbers. The zoo is starting to return back to normal,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman suggests planning ahead because of the expected holiday weekend turnout mixed with the restrictions of coronavirus.

“I would get there early. Please bring a garbage bag and clean up after yourself. Please be respectful, keep your music at a minimum,” Zimmerman said.

All park guests must stay socially distant and they are encouraged to wear masks. Group gatherings of more than 10 people are discouraged.

Cleveland Metroparks police, along with Cleveland police, will be on-site to help with parking and safety.

Zimmerman adds park entrances will close and reopen as parking lot capacity allows. It’s not uncommon for the Metroaparks to close Edgewater Park to vehicle traffic over the Fourth of July weekend.

“If they get overcrowded, we have to shut them down. That’s something we’ve really had to balance. Some people don’t understand that. If they get too full, we have to shut down. We are working very hard to keep the Metroparks open,” Zimmerman said.

