Cleveland Metropolitan school leaders to receive coronavirus vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is preparing two COVID-19 vaccination sites for its employees.

At East Tech High School, school district leaders like CEO Eric Gordon will be receiving their vaccine.

The vaccination centers are operating under the supervision of the Cleveland Board of Public Health.

All K-12 CMSD employees who wish to receive a vaccine will be able to get one at one of the sites.

Due to privacy, the vaccination sites won’t be open to our cameras or the public.