Cleveland mayor’s order would ban tailgating through at least September

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order August 20 that extends the city’s proclamation of Civil Emergency through September 30.

The mass gathering order was amended and states that the city will not issue permits for tailgating or block parties.

The order says tailgating on city property is prohibited.

The order also says vehicles will not be allowed to park on any city-owned lot prior to 2 hours before a game.

The way the Cleveland Browns schedule stands now, that would only prohibit tailgating for two home games.

The Browns are scheduled to start the season at the Ravens on September 13.

They host the Bengals for Thursday Night Football on September 17.

Washington is scheduled to play in Cleveland September 27.