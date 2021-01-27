Cleveland mayor’s grandson scheduled to appear in court on charges related to police pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning on charges connected to an incident with Parma police over the weekend.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, faces charges of simple assault on a police officer, illegal window tint, and failure to comply, flee, or elude.

Frank Q. Jackson

Parma police pulled Jackson over Saturday at 12:30 a.m.

Body camera and dash camera video showed Jackson drive away as police tried to pull him out of the vehicle when he refused to consent to a search.

Watch those videos here

Police followed him, but lost the vehicle in a chase that dispatch recordings show hit speeds of more than 100 mph.

Jackson turned himself in Monday. His bond was set at $50,000.

He remains in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

His initial appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the charges.

Jackson also has a pending domestic violence case and has previously been arrested for assault.