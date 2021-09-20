Cleveland mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, shot and killed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was shot and killed Sunday night, Cleveland police said.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 216-623-5464. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 20, 2021

Police were called to the shooting on Sidaway and E. 70th St. at around 9 p.m.

No other details surrounding the incident were immediately released.

However, police said its homicide unit is investigating the 24-year-old’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464. Police said a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Frank Q. Jackson faced several charges over the years.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to an indictment for felony assault and failure to comply with police.

