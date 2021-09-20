Cleveland mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, shot and killed

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was shot and killed Sunday night, Cleveland police said.

Police were called to the shooting on Sidaway and E. 70th St. at around 9 p.m.

No other details surrounding the incident were immediately released.

However, police said its homicide unit is investigating the 24-year-old’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464. Police said a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available. 

Frank Q. Jackson (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Frank Q. Jackson faced several charges over the years.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to an indictment for felony assault and failure to comply with police.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral