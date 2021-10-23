Cleveland mayor’s daughter died Friday, cause of death unknown

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson speaks to reporters in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall on Decmeber 28, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Earlier that day a grand jury declined to bring charges against either of the two police officers involved in the fatal November 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was playing with a toy weapon at Cudell Recreation Center. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The daughter of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Janece Jackson, was found “unresponsive” Friday, according to several I-Team sources.

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Janece was the mother of Frank Q. Jackson, who was shot and killed last month in Cleveland. Police are continuing to search for a suspect in Frank Q. Jackson’s death.

Richard A. Starr, a candidate for Cleveland Council, paid tribute to Janece Saturday on his Facebook page.

Starr also offered the following statement to FOX 8:

The Central Community has lost a leader whose heart was broken after losing her son to Gun Violence. I spoke with Niecy a week in a half ago when I knocked on her door to check on her to tell her that I love her. Niecy looked me in my eyes and said, “Rich, I’m crushed. They took my baby from me; I can’t do this.” Sadly, Niecy had to bury her son, and now her parents have to bury their daughter. Niecy’s work over the years as a cheerleader coach and as a motivator was inspirational. We all will miss Janese “Niecy” Jackson. My condolences go out to the Jackson family.