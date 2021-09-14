Cleveland mayoral primary: Polls open until 7:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The race for Cleveland’s next mayor takes a major step forward on Tuesday with the primary election.

The top two vote getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election in a battle to replace Mayor Frank Jackson, who has held the office since 2006.

LIST OF ELECTION RESULTS

Clevelanders chose between seven candidates: nonprofit leader Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello, Cleveland Councilmember Basheer Jones, Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Cleveland Councilmember Zack Reed and State Sen. Sandra Williams.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Voter turnout in the city was at 14 percent as of 5:50 p.m., according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for results throughout the evening.