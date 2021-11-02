Cleveland mayoral candidates race to the finish

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A race to replace longtime Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will come to an end Tuesday.

A large pool of candidates came down to two democrats, Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley and nonprofit leader Justin Bibb.

Both candidates now have just hours left to campaign and hope their supporters turn out to vote.

Kevin Kelley cast his ballot when the polls opened Tuesday.

“Feeling great,” he told FOX 8’s Stacey Frey Tuesday morning.

Kelley said he felt like he has given voters a reason to support his candidacy.

He voted at his church, St. Thomas More Parish in Brooklyn.

“There’s always more you could have done in a campaign,” he said.

Candidate Justin Bibb cast his vote early on Friday with his grandma.

“Let’s give our city a chance at a fresh start,” Bibb tweeted Tuesday.

Today is Election Day! I’m asking for your vote, Cleveland.



Polls are open now from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. today.



Let’s give our city a chance at a fresh start. #CLECantWait pic.twitter.com/Go3VwMvhyb — Justin Bibb for Mayor (@BibbForCLE) November 2, 2021

Bibb will be watching the returns from his church, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

Kevin Kelley will be holding an election night party at The Harp.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Frank Jackson has been in office since 2006.

