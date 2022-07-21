CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mayor of Cleveland, Justin Bibb, officially introduced interim police Chief Wayne Drummond as the city’s new police chief.

Previous Police Chief Calvin Williams stepped down last year.

Joining the mayor for the announcement is:

C hief Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard

Interim Chief of Police Dornat "Wayne" A. Drummond

Council President Blaine A. Griffin

Ward 8 Councilman Michael D. Polensek

The press conference will take place at the Collinwood Recreation Center.

FOX 8 will stream the event on Fox8.com and our app.