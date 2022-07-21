CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mayor of Cleveland, Justin Bibb, officially introduced interim police Chief Wayne Drummond as the city’s new police chief.
Previous Police Chief Calvin Williams stepped down last year.
Joining the mayor for the announcement is:
- Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard
- Interim Chief of Police Dornat “Wayne” A. Drummond
- Council President Blaine A. Griffin
- Ward 8 Councilman Michael D. Polensek
The press conference will take place at the Collinwood Recreation Center.
FOX 8 will stream the event on Fox8.com and our app.