Cleveland officials discuss spending of federal stimulus money

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration held a virtual news conference on Thursday on the spending of federal stimulus money.

The city of Cleveland was awarded $511 million through the American Rescue Plan. It’s the eighth largest in the nation. Cleveland already received half of the funds and will receive the second in mid 2022. All funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

The funds can only be used to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost public-second revenue, support vital public services, support economic stabilization and address systemic, institutionalized disparities.

The city’s strategy for the spending involved a community survey, where many residents indicated they wanted resources devoted to public safety, said Jackson’s chief of staff Sharon Dumas. Other resident priorities including addressing job loss, development and maintenance of affordable housing, and infrastructure to close the digital divide.

The plan will be introduced to Cleveland City Council.

Jackson, who is not running for another term, was not a part of Thursday’s news conference. His grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, was shot and killed Sunday night.