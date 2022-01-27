Cleveland mayor to address city’s snow response

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will hold a news conference on the city’s snow removal plans at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

About 15 inches of snow fell in parts of Cleveland during last week’s snowstorm. A few more inches fells earlier this week.

Bibb, who was sworn in on Jan. 3 and is the first new mayor in 16 years, promised to review the snow removal plans, saying the city used every truck and driver available, but it wasn’t enough.

“I inherited a broken system that needs significant overhaul and investment. I heard you. We need a new snow removal plan to ensure we are better prepared for the next storm. I’m working closely with the department of public works, the department of public safety and our new chief of operations to seriously review this week’s response and develop actionable recommendations for an enhanced snow emergency response plan for the future,” Bibb said in a video on Jan. 20.