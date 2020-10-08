Cleveland mayor talks coronavirus, crime and economy during State of the City

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson gave his State of the City Address Thursday night, which looked different than in years past.

No audience was in attendance and it was live streamed online instead.

Jackson started his speech by discussing the timeline of when certain mandates were implemented to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“These actions have really helped to reduce the number of cases and deaths. However, the pandemic is still not over,” said the mayor.

He also noted how the pandemic has impacted the economy and the city’s budget. He said the hospitality sector has been hit the hardest since they depend on large gatherings.

Despite the challenges, he said they’ve been able to continue offering city services.

He went on to talk about law enforcement and the criminal justice system. He said police reform alone won’t work, he believes institutional reform is needed.

He also encouraged residents to be a part of the change they wish to see.

“Just depending on the good will of others is not going to work,” he said.

He said in order to curb crime, you have to reinvest back in the community and make sure everyone gets the same opportunities. He said education plays a big role.

“Without substantive and sustainable institutional changes, we will never become a great city. We will never create communities where all people can thrive and share in quality of life and prosperity.” Mayor Jackson said. “The question is do we have the will and courage – The will and courage to become a great city?”

