Cleveland mayor stands by decision on late alcohol service during NBA All-Star Weekend

(In the video player above: Where vaccinations will be required during NBA All-Star events.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is standing by his decision to extend alcohol service at seven hotels during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Dozens of bars and restaurants applied to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during the festivities, but were denied when they were granted similar approval during the 2016 Republican National Convention and the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Bibb, who was sworn in as the city’s mayor last month, said circumstances are different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following backlash from other businesses, he released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Protecting the residents and visitors of Cleveland is our number one priority. After consulting with the departments of Public Safety, Public Health and the Division of Police, I made the decision to put the health and safety of our residents first. I know how tough the past two years have been on local businesses, especially the bars and restaurants. I understand the frustration of these businesses. I have and will continue to support them in their economic recovery along with the rest of the City, as we come out of the pandemic. However, this is a different time from the RNC and MLB All-Star game. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the City and its public safety forces. While we want people to enjoy themselves, we must lead by example and put safety first – not extending the hours is the right decision and in the best interest of the residents of the city of Cleveland and our visitors.”

The State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control and city of Cleveland approved the following locations to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21:

The InterContinental

Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic

Hilton Downtown

Hotel Indigo

Metropolitan at the 9

Westin Downtown

Betts at Kimpton Schofield Hotel