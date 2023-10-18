CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb officially endorses State Issue 1 and Issue 2, which are both on the ballot in November.

Mayor Bibb visited Fox 8 News on Wednesday morning to urge the passage of the state’s abortion amendment. He was a strong supporter of the effort to get Issue 1 on the ballot.

“This is about making sure that women across our city, and women across our state have access to abortion. Because abortion is a part of our healthcare system and we can’t negate the importance of making sure we do what the majority of Ohioans would want to do; having safe, legal access to reproductive healthcare all across our state,” Bibb told Fox 8 News.

Mayor Bibb says the failure of Issue 1 in November would disproportionately affect Cleveland and minority residents, according to a release from his office.

According to the release, Bibb will spend the next few weeks talking to Cleveland voters about Issue 1.

“I think Issue 1 speaks to what a majority of Ohioans want to see. A recent polling has shown that a majority of Ohioans believe that the language in the amendment speaks to a common sense approach to making sure we protect a woman’s right to choose. And, a majority of Ohioans believe that this choice between a woman, her family, her doctor and her god. That’s what this is all about,” Bibb said.

In April, Bibb announced his endorsement of Issue 1 and a partnership with Protect Choice Ohio.

According to the release, Bibb also endorses Issue 2 on the November ballot, legalizing recreational use of marijuana.