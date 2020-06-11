Cleveland mayor says city will help businesses damaged during violent protests downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City officials say they are going to be reaching out to area businesses that have been shut down due to damage done during the May 30 riot.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM asked the mayor during a Thursday telephone media briefing what he was doing to help those businesses that were vandalized and looted.

Some owners have told us rioters caused thousands of dollars in damages to their establishments, and they were disappointed that they have not been contacted by the mayor or city officials.

Mayor Frank Jackson said the city has created a plan to help those businesses financially.

“We just finalized the program. I think I was briefed on it Tuesday, and we just finalized it,” Jackson said. “Now the outreach part of it will begin.”

He explained the program will offer grants up to $25,000 that can help cover gaps between repair costs and what businesses receive in insurance coverage. It is not known how quickly businesses will be able to access those funds.

City officials estimate about 75 businesses were damaged during the riot.

Police have arrested over 100 people for their involvement in the riot. Law enforcement officials are still searching for more suspects.

The riot followed a peaceful protest where thousands gathered to express their outrage over the murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

