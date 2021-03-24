Cleveland mayor requests privacy while dealing with family medical emergency

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is requesting privacy Wednesday night and thanking the community for its concern about he concluded a telephone town hall early.

Near the end of the town hall with members of his cabinet, Mayor Jackson announced that he needed to leave the call due to a medical emergency.

The city has not released information about the incident other than to say it is a personal family matter. They issued the following statement to FOX 8:

Today, Mayor Jackson hosted a tele-townhall with members of his cabinet to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and public safety. Near the conclusion of the event, the mayor announced to residents he needed to leave the call due to a medical emergency. Mayor Jackson thanks residents for their concern and respectfully requests privacy in order to deal with this personal family matter.

Mayor Jackson was answering questions from his home during the virtual event.

You can listen to the town hall in its entirety below: