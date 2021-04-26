Cleveland mayor proposes creating division of special events and film

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is proposing the city create a new Division of Special Events, Filming and Tourism inside the Department of Public Works.

The city said the division would provide technical assistance and information to special event and filming applicants. It would also handle special event concession agreements and film permits.

Details of the emergency ordinance were released on Monday.

The manager of the division would make between $31,200 and $86,215, while the commission’s salary would be $42,758 to $140,514.

The ordinance needs approval of two-thirds of members of city council to take effect.