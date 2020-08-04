Cleveland mayor proposes 24-hour absentee ballot drop boxes for general election

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a ballot issue for the March primary.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Mayor Frank Jackson is asking Ohio’s Secretary of State and Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for absentee voter 24-hour drop boxes for the November general election.

Mayor Jackson wrote a letter on the issue saying, “Free and fair elections are important to maintaining the quality of life for Cleveland residents.”

Mayor Jackson is asking for the boxes to be established at Cleveland rec centers and library branches.

He said that would eliminate contact with election officials and reduce stress on the U.S. Postal Service.

Mayor Jackson says the absentee ballot drop will help improve the voting process during the ongoing pandemic.

The election is November 3.

