Cleveland mayor, police chief to hold news conference on shooting death of detective

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams will hold a news conference on the death of a detective at 3 p.m. Friday.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, was shot in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue in Cleveland at about 10 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died at 10:33 p.m.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said he suffered a gunshot wound to his trunk, causing injuries to his heart and lungs.

A 50-year-old man was also killed in the shooting.

Three suspects are in custody in connection with the murders, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Skernivitz was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police. This week, he was sworn in as a member of the violent crime task force.

