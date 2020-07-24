Cleveland mayor, police chief will address Trump’s plans to send federal agents to city to combat violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland officials Friday will discuss recent news about federal law enforcement heading to the city.

Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Safety Director Karrie Howard will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., Mayor Jackson will hold a press conference w/@CLEpolice Chief Williams & Safety Director Howard regarding recent news about federal law enforcement in CLE. Call-in info for media will be in tonight's daily update.



Watch livestream: https://t.co/Ul2cwtVh3m pic.twitter.com/P32eYsOies — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) July 23, 2020

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced expanded efforts to combat what the White House calls “unacceptable levels of recent violence” in U.S. cities, including Cleveland.

It’s part of Operation Legend, named for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri on June 29. The White House said the U.S. Department of Justice is sending more than 200 federal officers to Kansas City and more than 300 to Chicago.

The Justice Department plans to expand the initiative to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee over the next three weeks.

“We will never defund the police, we will hire more great police,” Trump said. “We want to make law enforcement stronger, not weaker. What cities are doing is absolute insanity.”

The city of Cleveland released the following statement:

“The city of Cleveland has not been made aware of any additional federal law enforcement resources coming to the city. The Cleveland Division of Police has in the past and will continue to partner with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime in our neighborhoods. In January of this year, the division of police announced the Relentless Pursuit initiative, which is designed to combat violent crimes in our neighborhoods with our federal, state and local partners.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about the Justice Department’s initiative during his news conference on coronavirus Thursday afternoon. He said he spoke with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, which he does several times of a week.

“It is my understanding, and I think it’s mayor’s understanding as well, that the help they’re going to get is a very different type of help that they got in Portland. It’s not my understanding we’re going to see anything like that in Cleveland,” DeWine said.

He said federal authorities, like the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, worked with state and local agencies all the time.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: