Cleveland officials hold news conference on safety, COVID-19 vaccines

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland held a virtual news conference about public safety and COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

Cleveland Department of Public Health Director Brian Kimball talked about the state of Ohio’s phased approach to the vaccine rollout.

“While we have seen a slight increase in vaccine allocations in the city of Cleveland, we know the supply does not meet the demand,” Kimball said.

He said the city has opened several vaccinations clinics, including those at Collinwood and Cudell recreation centers. As of Tuesday, the city has administered more than 24,000 vaccines, according to Kimball.

Cleveland will soon be home to one of two FEMA mass vaccination sites in the country. The clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will begin on March 17 and run for eight weeks.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 400 fatalities from the virus in the city, according to the Cleveland Department of Health.