Watch Live: Cleveland Mayor Jackson delivers last State of the City address

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will be giving his final State of the City address Thursday evening.

He will be speaking at the Cleveland Public Auditorium around 5:30 p.m.

Jackson announced back in May that he was not seeking re-election. He’s Cleveland’s longest-serving mayor, taking office in January 2006, after defeating Mayor Jane Campbell.

The mayor said he wants to talk directly to Clevelanders, saying he has spent his time as mayor stabilizing the city for the future and creating a better quality of life for residents.

Jackson said he won’t just talk about the past year, but his vision for the future of Cleveland. He’s expected to discuss topics including crime, jobs, education and the city’s finances.

Mayor Jackson will not take questions at the speech, but he will speak to the media Friday morning.

Anyone attending the event will be required to wear a mask and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Before serving as mayor, he was the president of Cleveland City Council for five years. Jackson was elected to council in 1989 and represented the central neighborhood where he grew up.

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley and nonprofit leader Justin Bibb are vying to replace Jackson in the November election.

Bibb and Kelley led the crowded field of seven candidates during the primary election. Bibb finished with 27% of the vote, while Kelley had 19.4%.