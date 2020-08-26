LIVE: Cleveland mayor hosting town hall meeting by phone to discuss COVID-19, public safety

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is hosting a town hall meeting with residents, which will take place by phone, at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to City Hall, he is expected to discuss several topics including COVID-19 and public safety.
Health officials report the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland is now 4,871 with 118 fatalities.
You can listen live on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofcleveland.
