LIVE: Cleveland mayor hosting town hall meeting by phone to discuss COVID-19, public safety

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is hosting a town hall meeting with residents, which will take place by phone, at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to City Hall, he is expected to discuss several topics including COVID-19 and public safety.

Health officials report the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland is now 4,871 with 118 fatalities.

You can listen live on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofcleveland.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: