LIVE: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson not running for re-election

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding a special virtual town hall Thursday evening.

The town hall began around 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Jackson kicked off the event by announcing he will not be running for re-election. He served as the city’s mayor for four terms.

While he is not seeking re-election, Mayor Jackson says he will be fulfilling the remaining duration of his current term.

Mayor Jackson will answer questions from residents who listening by phone and watching online.

