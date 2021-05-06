LIVE: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson not running for re-election

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding a special virtual town hall Thursday evening.

The town hall began around 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Jackson kicked off the event by announcing he will not be running for re-election. He served as the city’s mayor for four terms.

While he is not seeking re-election, Mayor Jackson says he will be fulfilling the remaining duration of his current term.

A release from the Mayor’s Office says “this is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Mayor Jackson will answer questions from residents who listening by phone and watching online.

FOX 8 will stream the event on our social media and digital platforms.