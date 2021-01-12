Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holding briefing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a virtual press briefing Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

The press conference will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page. It will also stream live right here on Fox8.com.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Monday. There were four fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 21,153 reported cases and 195 fatalities in the city.

As of yesterday, there have been 784,957 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 9,627 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 4 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

The vaccine rollout continues in the city.

