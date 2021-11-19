Cleveland mayor-elect reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland mayor-elect Justin Bibb spoke out Friday afternoon after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges against him.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during a night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Bibb took to Twitter after the verdict was reached, saying that the trial “shows there are two criminal justice systems in our country. We won’t have equal justice under the law as long as this double standard continues.”

He went on to say that his heart goes out to the families of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, who were killed in the shooting.

Today’s verdict in the #KyleRittenhouse trial shows there are two criminal justice systems in our country. We won’t have equal justice under the law as long as this double standard continues. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Kenosha that night. — Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb (@BibbForCLE) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.