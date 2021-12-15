Cleveland mayor-elect Justin Bibb announces choice for interim chief of police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams retiring next month, the city’s mayor-elect Justin Bibb has announced a temporary replacement.

Deputy Chief of Police Dornat “Wayne” Drummond has been tapped as interim chief of police, Bibb’s office said.

“We must maintain top-level expertise in this role while we search for a new police chief. Deputy chief Drummond is highly regarded for his service, and I look forward to working with him,” Bibb said in a statement.

Drummond is currently overseeing the bureau of traffic and has been a part of the Cleveland Division of Police for more than 30 years. He has been deputy chief since 2014.

Drummond made clear in a statement that his greatest priority is keeping the city safe.

Bibb’s nationwide search for a new police chief begins as soon as he takes office next month. Williams’ last day as chief is Jan. 3.