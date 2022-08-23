CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and city officials hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

The mayor was joined Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack to give updates on economic developments and services in the city, highlighting on topics like recycling and recent changes to West Side Market.

Bibb took to Twitter earlier on Tuesday, saying the meeting would be “a conversation on progress and plans for the future.”

It was followed by a Q&A session with community members in attendance.

The town hall started at 6 p.m. at Urban Community School on Lorain Avenue.