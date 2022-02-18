Cleveland mayor, city officials ask FBI to investigate city police officers; union president ‘outraged’

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other city officials are asking the FBI to investigate some Cleveland Division of Police officers.

According to city officials, after reviewing reports and bodycam video, the police department previously opened an internal investigation into possible patterns of police use of force incidents involving some of their detectives.

Now, the FBI is reviewing information given to them by Cleveland police.

City officials said the officers under review were assigned to an investigative unit and have been reassigned to administrative duties at this time.

“The City of Cleveland takes matters of alleged police misconduct seriously and expects officers to conduct their duties constitutionally and in accordance with the laws. The City of Cleveland, Division of Police will cooperate fully with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said Interim Chief Drummond.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer told the FOX 8 I-Team that he is “outraged” that city officials have asked the FBI to investigate these officers.

Follmer said the cases have already been investigated internally and the officers were not disciplined.

“It did not warrant having these cases sent to the FBI,” Follmer said.