Cleveland Mayor Bibb talks education, surprises on FOX 8 News

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb joined Wayne Dawson on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Thursday.

The pair discussed the UNCF Cleveland Mayor’s Luncheon, which is Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The virtual event, hosted by Dawson, will bring together Cleveland-area business, civic and education leaders to support the organization’s work to help students get ready for college.

“One of things we’re really focused on is making sure as our children come out of this pandemic is that we address their social and emotional needs. We also recognize the future of work has changed,” Bibb said.

The mayor took office about two months ago. Dawson asked what’s his biggest surprise.

“Just the amount of excitement residents have for the change we’re bringing to Cleveland. But also the desire folks have for more investments in the basics. Everything from snow removal to our potholes. We’ve got to get the basics right to be a great American city once again.”