Cleveland Mayor Bibb issues mask advisory indoors

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After just weeks in office, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has issued a mask advisory for all indoor spaces.

The advisory, which was a recommendation the COVID taskforce, is effective immediately and, for now, will last through January 31, according to the city’s Facebook post.

Over 21,000 COVID cases were reported in Ohio on Thursday.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff shared at a press conference Thursday that “it appears that the Cleveland area has reached its omicron peak.”

He said that cases and hospitalizations in Cleveland are beginning to decline, although still “extraordinarily high.”

Medical Director for Medical Operations at the Cleveland Clinic, Alice Kim, MD said during Thursday’s meeting that they are seeing a decline of about 25 percent.

“But we have to remember that number is still very high,” Kim said. “The highest it has been in the pandemic.”

She explained that 10-12 days ago at the clinic, they peaked at about 1,200 patients who were hospitalized with COVID and that it was down to about 700 on Thursday.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said this about the advisory:

“I am pleased that Mayor Bibb is issuing a mask advisory for the City of Cleveland, which will complement the county’s current mask advisory. The cold weather has pushed us all indoors and masks are critical when in enclosed spaces—they are an effective barrier against getting COVID. While it appears our COVID positivity numbers are going down right now, this is NOT the time to let up. We’ve seen how this virus can mutate and shift as it’s done for almost the past two years. I applaud Mayor Bibb for his dedication to keeping residents safe and businesses open and encourage everyone to continue practicing preventative measures—masking up, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.”

Several buildings, including city hall, already require masks upon entry.

The city says they are reassessing the advisory on February 1.