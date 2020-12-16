Cleveland mayor approves funding for FirstEnergy Stadium repairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed 63 pieces of legislation into law Tuesday.
FirstEnergy general repairs were one of the items on the list of things the Cleveland City Council moved forward.
“We are the landlord,” Mayor Jackson said in a video as he was signing the bill for FirstEnergy stadium.
Mayor Jackson said there is money set aside in the budget for stadium upkeep.
There are no major renovations planned for the facility from this budget item.
