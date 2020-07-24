Cleveland mayor and police chief: No federal troops coming into city

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams said no federal troops are coming to the city after an announcement from the White House about expanded efforts to combat violence.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. Department of Justice is sending more than 200 federal officers to Kansas City and more than 300 to Chicago under Operation Legend. The Justice Department planned to expand the initiative to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee over the next three weeks, according to the White House on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Friday, Jackson and Williams said it is their understanding this is part of Operation Relentless Pursuit, which was launched in Cleveland earlier this year as a local and federal law enforcement partnership.

“We’re in the same status we are today that we were last week or last month,” Jackson said. “There are, in my understanding, no additional people coming.”

“No additional resources, as far as personal, coming into Cleveland,” Williams echoed.

Williams, who has a meeting with the Justice Department later on Friday, said the federal agents who are already in Cleveland are investigators and not here for any protest or First Amendment activities.

According to the mayor, they learned of the President’s announcement in news reports.

