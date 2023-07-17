(WJW) – A second person has been arrested and will be charged in connection with last weekend’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman was taken into custody in Lorain, one week after the July 9 shooting that left nine people injured.

Cleveland police say the 24-year-old was with the shooting suspect, Jaylon Jennings, when Jennings fired into a crowd on West 6th Street.

Del Valle-Salaman will be arraigned at the Justice Center at 8:30 Monday morning.

Investigators say he was at a club in the Warehouse District with Jennings last weekend, waited in the car while Jennings fired on the crowd, and then drove off with him.

Jennings was arraigned last week on attempted murder charges. He is behind bars on a $9 million bond.

Mayor Justin Bibb once again praised solid police work for leading to this second arrest.

Cleveland police believe there was a third person with Jennings and Del Valle-Salamon during the shooting last weekend.

They have not identified that person.