Masonic Cleveland kicks off cult classic film series this month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Masonic Temple Auditorium, which has mostly been closed to the public since March, is back and offering up a cult classic film series starting this month.

Running through December, the series offers up some real (and often strange) fan favorites, like “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Blue Velvet,” along with a much lowered seating capacity.

Tickets are $10 per screening, which all start at 6 p.m., and film-lovers will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures taken upon arrival.

Check out the movie lineup below:

Sept. 19 – “Wild at Heart” and “Blue Velvet”

Oct. 16 – “Almost Famous” and “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure”

Oct. 17- “Phantom of the Opera

Nov. 21 – “Blazing Saddles” and “Clerks”

Dec. 12 – “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Elf”

Find out more about tickets and social distancing protocols right here.

