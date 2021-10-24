Cleveland Marathon winners announced at Public Square

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The new and improved Cleveland Marathon stepped off in public square today.

The marathon is in it’s 44th year and some changes were made to the route that allows for a fast race with less turns than previous years. You can see the full marathon map here and the half marathon map here.

And the winners are:

HALF MARATHON

Men’s Winner: Josh Szink, 21, from Canton. His time was 1:14:08

Women’s Winner: Jessica Zangmeister, 30, from Chagrin Falls. Her time was 1:26:54

FULL MARATHON

Men’s Winner: Jeremiah Fitzgerald, 25, from Lakewood. His time was 2:25:53

Women’s Winner: Ana Maria Villegas, 41, from Miami, FL. Her time was 2:46:33

See the full race roster here.

Runners started at Public Square and are ending there, too. The route has two loops that went along the Shoreway with beautiful views of Lake Erie and The Land, a stretch over the Detroit-Superior and Hope Memorial Bridges and a pass by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center and FirstEnergy Stadium.

With the marathon being held in October this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, runners could see the fall foliage in Cleveland.

“We share our runners’ excitement to gather in person this fall and think they will enjoy this amended route,” said Ralph Staph, Race Director of the UHM Cleveland Marathon. “We look forward to highlighting many of the hallmarks of Cleveland and offering runners the opportunity to take in stunning views of our city.”

Runners included a mother who had her 3rd child 7 months ago and a man who recently underwent triple bypass surgery.

The Union Home Mortgage-sponsored race is one of the 50 oldest races in the country with opportunities for a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, kids’ run and challenge series. Read more about it here.