CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Marathon is just days away, but this year, there is a new course for runners to follow.

Organizers say the route will be entirely within the city of Cleveland.

“It’s an experience, it’s a real tour of Cleveland, it is what Cleveland is,” said Jack Staph, executive race director.

This weekend, runners will start and finish near the Fountain of Eternal Life in Memorial Plaza.

The course travels past Tower City into downtown and then onto the Hope Memorial Bridge to Tremont. Runners will go across Ohio City before looping back along the Shoreway to finish at Memorial Plaza.

“No one is going to veer off course. We are well protected. We’ve been doing this for 46 years,” said Staph.

Staph said the changes were made due to construction on Lake Avenue in Lakewood.

“The new course probably wouldn’t be my first choice,” said Ryan McCartney, of West Park.

McCartney has been running marathons for 13 years.

“It’s turn after turn after turn. It’s a pretty ugly course to look at from a map perspective to just see the lines. I’m sure it will be very scenic,” said McCartney.

McCartney said for him, the best part was running the city’s west side.

“The part that allowed runners to settle in and get into the zone was running along Lake Avenue in Lakewood,” said McCartney.

The races are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Find the complete course here.