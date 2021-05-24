Cleveland Marathon announces fall date for in-person race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Get your running shoes laced up and start training!

The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announced today that the 2021 in-person race will be held Oct. 23-24 and will return to downtown Cleveland.

The marathon team says it’s been working closely with health officials in Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio since the summer of 2020 to be able to host the event.

“We remain confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals, and we thank our runners for their patience and understanding,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon.

The marathon also held virtual races May 15-16 for those who preferred it.

The route has not been finalized and the marathon says it will release those details later.

Registration for the in-person event is now open and can be completed here.