CLEVELAND (WJW) – It has taken nearly two decades, but a Cleveland man wrongly convicted of murder had his time in prison declared unjustified on Monday.

For Ruel Sailor and his loved ones, it was worth the wait.

“My family has been with me the entire time. The entire 15 years, my family never gave up, I never gave up,” said Sailor.

In 2003, Sailor was convicted of shooting and killing Omar Clark on Englewood Avenue back in November of the previous year.

Sailor was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

However, multiple sworn statements by witnesses later confirmed that Sailor was not at the scene of the crime. Those statements led to a new trial and after a 15-month investigation, Sailor had his conviction overturned in 2018.

“You never get that time back. You never get what you lost back and I just cope with it day by day with my wife, kids, mother, my family as a whole,” said Sailor.

On Monday, Judge Sherrie Miday declared that Sailor was wrongfully imprisoned. The declaration now allows Sailor to pursue compensation from the state for the years he spent behind bars.

Sailor says the moment felt like the last step in his exoneration.

“It means the world. I feel like I’m finally free. I feel like this burden that has been on me for 20 years has been lifted off my shoulders,” explained Sailor.

Though this was a day of celebration for Sailor and his family, he also wanted to make sure Clark’s family was not forgotten.

Twenty years ago this month, they lost a loved one through tragedy and he has a message for those that wrongfully framed him responsible.

“I’m definitely apologetic for their loss and I just want people to be held accountable who was a part of this situation,” said Sailor.