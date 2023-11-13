ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — A man and woman, both of Cleveland, have been indicted, accused of selling a missing Ohio teen for sex in Georgia.

Anthony Charles Holmes, 32, and Jameesha Monique Harris, 21, face several charges including of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, trafficking in cocaine and other drug and weapons offenses, according to a release from Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

On Aug. 2, deputies encountered the two along with a teen while conducting highway interdiction efforts. They attempted to stop Holmes’ car for an equipment violation, and he sped away resulting in a chase.

After a successful pit maneuver, deputies noticed multiple red flags indicating the teen was being sex trafficked. Holmes and Harris were arrested.

The teen had been reported missing out of South Carolina after having previously been reported missing by her family in Ohio, according to officials. The investigation indicated that Holmes and Harris transported the victim from South Carolina to Atlanta to perform commercial sex acts.

“Yet another victim has been recovered, and two people who we allege were engaged in her trafficking are now facing serious charges,” Georgia AG Chris Carr said in a release. “We’re proud of our strong partnerships with District Attorney Wright Barksdale, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, and GBI’s HEAT Unit as we fight to protect our most vulnerable Georgians. Together, we will continue to send a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

After the initial pursuit and arrests, authorities located a firearm, cocaine prepared for distribution and marijuana, among other evidence.