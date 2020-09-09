Cleveland man wanted in Ohio and West Virginia believed to be armed and dangerous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information for the capture of Joseph Garth.

Garth, 23, is wanted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Marshals Service out of Wheeling, West Virginia.

Garth is wanted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

His last known address is in the 1500 block of Ansel Rd. in Cleveland.

If you have any information, you can make an anonymous tip at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8