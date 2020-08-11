Cleveland man wanted for violent robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for information that would lead to the capture of Justin Hood, 19.

Justin Hood

Hood is wanted by the United States Marshal Service and the Willoughby Police Department.

According to law enforcement officers, Hood shot a man multiple times during a robbery at a hotel in Willoughby.

It happened on August 2 near State Route 306 and I-90.

Hood stands 5’9”.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement, call 1-866-4WANTED.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8