WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland man who was wanted for murder has been arrested after a shoplifting incident in Wickliffe Monday night.

Officers were sent to a Dollar Tree after a complaint of a woman who was shoplifting around 8 p.m., according to a post on the Wickliffe Police Department Facebook page.

When officers arrived, the woman was seen walking through the parking lot with Klynn Hafley, 19, who then fled the scene.

The woman was detained and other officers began to search the area for Hafley, the post said.

Hafley was found running behind Wickliffe Middle School, across the football field, toward Silver Street.

Officers then checked backyards in the area. Hafley was found hiding between the fence and a garage on the 1700 block of Silver St.

Hafley was taken into custody without incident, the post said.

Hafley was later found to have an active warrant for murder out of the Cleveland Division of Police, the post said.

Hafley was taken to the Wickliffe Police Department, where he was turned over to Cleveland police.