Cleveland man to be sentenced in rape, abduction of 11-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Martin Whitehead is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in the rape and abduction of an 11-year-old boy.

The 35-year-old was arrested in May.

Reports state Whitehead is accused of abducting the boy, who was playing on his skateboard on East 74th Street.

Whitehead is alleged to have forced the boy into his vehicle and then took him to a house on Lawnview, where the child said he was sexually assaulted.

Whitehead was indicted four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and one count of nude material involving a minor.

Whitehead initially entered a not guilty plea, but made a plea deal with prosecutors in January.

In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors offered maximum penalty on each count.

He'll have 5 years of mandatory post release control and have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court.