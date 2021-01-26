Cleveland man sues city for wrongful arrest while trying to get groceries during riot curfew

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the city of Cleveland and six police officers, accusing them of illegally arresting a man a day after last summer’s downtown riots.

The man said he was taken to jail for violating a curfew, even after showing proof that he was picking up groceries.

Mehdi Mollahasani, who lives in the Warehouse District, said he believes he was also racially profiled. The 38-year-old is accusing the city and the officers of wrongful arrest, detention and prosecution.

“I thought it was gonna be, you know, once I get there somebody’s gonna look at this and say, ‘OK, this person should not have been in here,’ but that wasn’t the case… They kept me in there for 52 hours, two nights,” he said.

The night of May 30, like cities nationwide, destructive riots broke out in downtown Cleveland after protests against the death of George Floyd. The next day, the city issued a curfew, shutting off downtown access to nearly everyone except people who lived downtown. They were told to only leave for essentials like food and medical care.

Mollahasani was having groceries delivered.

“I got a call from the grocery delivery lady, she said she was unable to come into the downtown area, they blocked it off,” he said.

Mollahasani said he started walking to the police perimeter to pick up the groceries from her.

According to the lawsuit, an officer stopped him at East 12th Street and Euclid Avenue, but let him keep walking. Then he was stopped by a group of officers a block later, who asked for identification.

“When they found out my ID was from New York state, they were like arrest him,” he explained.

Mehdi said he showed officers a pay stub to prove his downtown address and the Instacart app on his phone.

“Here’s a list of my groceries, the person’s message, my address, my credit card,” the plaintiff said.

According to the lawsuit, Mollahasanii told the officers, “I’m not a looter,” and one of them replied, “You look like one.”

Mollahasani, of Middle Eastern descent, said they also commented on him being dressed in all black, before taking him to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where he stayed for more than two days.

“Why am I being singled out here, why did he just ignore all the information, look at what I was presenting and why was he judging people based on what they’re wearing,” he said.

“Mehdi was living downtown. He had every right to be on the street that day. He was walking to get his groceries, to take care of himself and his family. He was doing nothing illegal,” said his attorney Sarah Gelsomino, with the firm Friedman, Gilbert and Gerhardstein.

Mollahasani was released from jail without charges, but was charged with “failure to comply” with the curfew about a week later. In October, that was dismissed.

He said he was forced to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks after being released from jail because he was there during the height of the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland told FOX 8 the city does not comment on pending litigation.