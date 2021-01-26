Cleveland man sues city after being arrested picking up groceries during curfew

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man arrested while trying to pick up a grocery order during a curfew imposed because of racial justice protests in downtown Cleveland has sued the city and police officers in federal court.

The complaint filed Tuesday says Mehdi Mollahasani spent two nights in jail after his arrest May 31 for a misdemeanor curfew violation.

The charge was dismissed in October with a docket entry noting “groceries/instacart order.”

The lawsuit says Mollahasani, who lived downtown, was arrested when he tried to meet a delivery driver who was unable to get past police barricades. He says a police officer told him he looked like a looter.