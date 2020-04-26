Cleveland man shot, killed by nephew while celebrating 25th birthday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he reportedly shot and killed his uncle at a birthday party.

According to police, officers responded to the 13000 block of Benwood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot.

When officers arrived on scene they found the 25-year-old victim on the second floor of the residence. He had been shot in the chest.

An investigation revealed the victim was at the home celebrating his 25th birthday.

His nephew had been holding a handgun that he believed to be unloaded and shot the victim.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Police say this shooting remains under investigation.