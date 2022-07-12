CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland man convicted of sex trafficking and child pornography charges was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker sentenced 36-year-old Reuben Rankin to 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $5,500 in special assessments.

According to court documents, Rankin engaged in sex trafficking of a minor and produced child pornography to raise money for drugs, clothes and an SUV in May of 2019.

On Oct. 30, 2019, officers with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Rankin’s home in Cleveland.

As investigators walked up to the residence, Rankin fired six shots at the agents from his vehicle in the driveway. Officers arrested Rankin, recovering a .45 caliber pistol, spent rounds of ammunition, drugs and two cell phones.

Rankin was convicted in January of sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, assaulting a federal agent with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

“Trafficking children is a heinous crime, one that has earned the defendant every day of his 40-year prison sentence,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “In addition to this evil act, this defendant recklessly endangered the lives of federal law enforcement officers, and our community is now safer with him behind bars.”